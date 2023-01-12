Convenience store remains closed to shoppers after unpaid rent allegations

Brackendale Shopping Centre, Stroud Avenue

Shoppers arriving at the Nisa Extra at Brackendale Shopping Centre, in Stroud Avenue, Willenhall, since since Monday morning have been left disappointed after the shutters remained locked .

Neighbouring residents reported seeing fridges being removed from the site operated by Sundorne Products (Willenhall) Ltd and placed in vehicles in the the early hours.

At first mystery surrounded the sudden closure, but a repossession notice was spotted attached to gates at the rear of the premises in the Short Heath area of the town.

The notice

The notice from London based agents JP Dawkins Limited dated January 9 states: "Under the terms and conditions of your lease we as agents acting on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered and recovered possession of these premises and the lease is hereby determined.

"Any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you.

"All inquiries must be made in the first instance to the above office of JP Dawkins Limited quoting the above reference."

The agency also told the Express & Star it had taken the action on behalf of the centre's owners and was unable to comment further on the matter.

A Stroud Avenue resident, who did not want to be named, said: "We use it quite a lot for essential items like bread and milk. It's really missed on the estate and lots of people are talking about it as it just closed suddenly without any warning.

"It was a bit of a surprise to see it not open as normal on Monday.

"There has been some concern about the rent levels being charged to businesses."

Convenience chain Nisa which has its headquarters, in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, has been approached for comment. The premises was known as Spar for several years before switching to the Nisa brand.