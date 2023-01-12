Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Willenhall

Wood Lane in Willenhall. Photo: Google

The youngster, a pedestrian, was struck on Wood Lane, in Willenhall, on Thursday at 8.14am.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

The child was treated for non life-threatening injuries before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

