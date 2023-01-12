Notification Settings

Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Willenhall

By Thomas Parkes

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the Black Country.

Wood Lane in Willenhall. Photo: Google

The youngster, a pedestrian, was struck on Wood Lane, in Willenhall, on Thursday at 8.14am.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

The child was treated for non life-threatening injuries before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "At 8.14am, we were called to reports of an RTC on Wood Lane in Willenhall. One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a child, was treated for non life-threatening injuries before being conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment. There were no other patients."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

