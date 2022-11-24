Go-ahead for 51 'affordable homes' at Willenhall's Eagle Works site

How the Eagle Works homes will look

Green Square Accord and the Fitzpatrick Group are building the homes where Middleton Paper Company traded for more than half a century.

All homes on the former site of the Eagle Works, will be built using low carbon LoCaL Homes Eco 200 off-site construction panels, which will reduce construction times on site, and achieve savings overall in terms of carbon release.

Green Square Accord head of development Mike Nolan said: "Our new development at the former Eagle Works is good news for Willenhall residents as we will be providing more than fifty affordable homes which are sorely needed.

"With a range of homes available from one-bed flats to four-bed houses, our new venture will meet a variety of local housing need. In addition to reducing pressure on greenfield sites this development will be built using cutting-edge and environmentally sound techniques."

The Eagle Works development will contain one-bed and two-bed apartments in addition to houses with two, three and four bedrooms.

Under the current plans, each of the houses will be provided with gardens to the rear of the properties with separation distances between dwellings that are in line with Walsall Council’s standards. Residents occupying the apartment blocks will have access to a shared open courtyard and will be screened by landscaped areas which divide the frontages from the street.