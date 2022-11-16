Police release images after bank card stolen during Willenhall home break-in

Police have now issued images of three people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
The burglary happened on Fisher Street at about 4am on October 29.
In an appeal on social media, Walsall Police said: " We want to speak to this trio about a burglary on Fisher Street, #Willenhall.
"Around 4am on Saturday 29 October, a home was broken into and a bank card stolen from inside.
"Think you can help? Message Live Chat on our website or call 101. Please quote ref 20/915491/22."
