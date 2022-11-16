Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release images after bank card stolen during Willenhall home break-in

By Lisa O'BrienWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

A bank card was stolen during a burglary at a home in Willenhall.

Do you recognise these people?
Do you recognise these people?

Police have now issued images of three people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The burglary happened on Fisher Street at about 4am on October 29.

In an appeal on social media, Walsall Police said: " We want to speak to this trio about a burglary on Fisher Street, #Willenhall.

"Around 4am on Saturday 29 October, a home was broken into and a bank card stolen from inside.

"Think you can help? Message Live Chat on our website or call 101. Please quote ref 20/915491/22."

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News