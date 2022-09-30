Appeal to find Willenhall man wanted on recall to prison

Doan Van Nguyen is wanted oon recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help locate Doan Van Nguyen.

The force said the 31-year-old from Willenhall was wanted on recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Doan Van Nguyen is?

