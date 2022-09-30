Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find Willenhall man wanted on recall to prison

By James VukmirovicWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched to help find a man wanted on recall to prison.

Doan Van Nguyen is wanted oon recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis. Photo: West Midlands Police
Doan Van Nguyen is wanted oon recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help locate Doan Van Nguyen.

The force said the 31-year-old from Willenhall was wanted on recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Doan Van Nguyen is?

"The 31-year-old from Willenhall is wanted on recall to prison in relation to cultivating cannabis.

"If you have info to help find him, message us via Live Chat on our website, 8am to midnight, or call 101, quoting 20/12810/22."

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News