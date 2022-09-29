Notification Settings

Diggers spotted clearing up 'nightmare' Willenhall waste mountain site

By Thomas ParkesWillenhall

Diggers have been spotted clearing up a mountain of rubbish visible from Google Earth branded a "nightmare" for residents living next to it in Walsall.

The mountain of rubbish is being cleared up
The mountain of rubbish is being cleared up

Government inspectors had ordered Galil London Ltd to remove the eyesore in Willenhall within three months after rejecting an appeal for more time.

The decision was made in August this year with the heap of rubbish visible from Haley Street, in Short Heath, including scrap metal, furniture and toys.

Residents on the street described living next to the pile for several years as a “filthy, rat-infested nightmare” with the mess creating a stink and attracting rats.

This resulted in a campaign to get it cleared and Walsall Council said the company has already begun clearing the rubbish but that it had appealed to the council saying it had been advised it would cost them £350,000 to clear the site and asking for six to nine months to do the work instead of three months.

But planning inspector Ken McEntee said Galil had sufficient time to clear the site within the next three months without the need for more time and was already making progress.

Councillor Amandeep Garcha said last month: “It is fantastic that the rubbish has already started to be cleared from the site. This will significantly improve the quality of life of our residents who have waited so long for this and we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

