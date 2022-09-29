Diggers spotted clearing up 'nightmare' Willenhall waste mountain site

The mountain of rubbish is being cleared up

Government inspectors had ordered Galil London Ltd to remove the eyesore in Willenhall within three months after rejecting an appeal for more time.

The decision was made in August this year with the heap of rubbish visible from Haley Street, in Short Heath, including scrap metal, furniture and toys.

Residents on the street described living next to the pile for several years as a “filthy, rat-infested nightmare” with the mess creating a stink and attracting rats.

This resulted in a campaign to get it cleared and Walsall Council said the company has already begun clearing the rubbish but that it had appealed to the council saying it had been advised it would cost them £350,000 to clear the site and asking for six to nine months to do the work instead of three months.

But planning inspector Ken McEntee said Galil had sufficient time to clear the site within the next three months without the need for more time and was already making progress.