Shuttle service launched after loss of bus between two Walsall areas

National Express West Midlands is providing the service between the areas to make up for the loss of the 37 bus, previously run by Thandi.
Bus director Chris Gibbens said: "I’m happy to say that customers who want to travel between Darlaston and Willenhall will be able to use this hourly shuttle bus for the next few weeks as a short-term replacement for the 37 service.
“Meanwhile, our route planning team is busy incorporating this journey into our National Express West Midlands Black Country bus network. We will publish details as soon as we’ve worked it all out and registered the new route with the authorities.”