Power cuts for Willenhall and Tipton due to network faults

Properties in Willenhall - in the WV13 area - lost power at around 4.30pm due to a fault with the high voltage network in the area, with power being restored to most at around 6pm and the rest by 8pm.

However, it was the second power cut of the day for the Black Country, with Tipton - in the DY4 area - suffering from a loss of power at around 3.30pm.

Tipton also suffered from a fault with the high voltage network, with power being restored by around 4.30pm.

On Friday, 970 properties in Rugeley had their power knocked out after a fire in a power substation on St Michaels Road, Brereton.