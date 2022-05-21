Man sitting in his car stabbed multiple times in Walsall gang attack

The man was stabbed in his car on Upper Lichfield Street in Willenhall. Photo: Google.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 11, on Upper Lichfield Street, Willenhall. Police are now appealing for information.

A silver Golf pulled up next to the 19-year-old's car and four men got out, attacking his car, before one of the men lunged through the open driver-side window and stabbed him multiple times in the hand and wrist.

After scratching the passenger door and smashing the windscreen, the four men left in the Golf.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his hands.

West Midlands Police have now said they are seeking any information to help them identify the people responsible, with one described as around 6ft tall, wearing a black jumper, black beanie hat, grey Nike Joggers and black sunglasses.

The force is also reviewing CCTV footage of the area and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime number 20/432262/22.

