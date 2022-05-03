Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mines to be secured before 'game-changing' £54m work on new stations can get on track

By Thomas ParkesWillenhallPublished: Comments

Mine shafts beneath the future site of Willenhall Railway Station will need to be stabilised before above-ground work on the station can begin, railway chiefs have said.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Eddie Hughes MP looking over preparations for the new Willenhall Station last year. They are pictured with Malcolm Holmes, Executive Director for West Midlands Rail, and Emily Shaw, West Midlands Rail executive (front).
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Eddie Hughes MP looking over preparations for the new Willenhall Station last year. They are pictured with Malcolm Holmes, Executive Director for West Midlands Rail, and Emily Shaw, West Midlands Rail executive (front).

The station is being built on waste ground off Bilston Street as part of a £54 million project which will also see a new station built at James Bridge, situated in Darlaston.

The original stations in both towns closed 56 years ago in the Beeching Cuts, and bosses say the opening of a new Willenhall station will enable passengers to travel to either Walsall or Wolverhampton in eight minutes and Birmingham New Street in 25 minutes.

Now chiefs behind the project, which started up last year, have said they need to make sure they "stabilise the ground before we can construct the station" due to the legacy of coal mining in the area.

To help prepare, passenger trains will soon run on tracks which currently only serve freight trains, Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes said.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street last year called the project an "absolute game-changer" which would improve the area's connectivity with the rest of the West Midlands.

“People in Walsall have waited decades to see this station return, and with Darlaston to follow shortly afterwards as part of the re-opened Walsall to Wolverhampton line, this really is an absolute game-changer for the Black Country," he said.

The stations will see two trains per hour made up of an hourly service from Birmingham New Street to Crewe, calling at Wolverhampton, and an hourly shuttle between Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The original Willenhall and Darlaston stations closed in 1965, the same year passenger services were halted on the Wolverhampton to Walsall line.

The line reopened to passengers in 1998 before closing again in 2008. It is now mainly used for freight.

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Darlaston
Transport
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News