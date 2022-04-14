Notification Settings

Roadworks in Willenhall to last until August as water pipes are upgraded

By Thomas Parkes

Roadworks around two industrial estates in Willenhall will last until August as part of a major £1 million upgrade to the water network in the area.

Strawberry Lane in Willenhall. Photo: Google
Severn Trent chiefs have made the move to replace over four kilometres of existing water pipes which will help prevent future leaks and bursts.

It will see several roads around the Strawberry Lane and Planetary Road industrial estates become one-way as the major scheme progresses.

The first phase of the scheme is expected to be completed by the start of August with another phase expected to start up next year, chiefs have said.

Catherine Webb, from Severn Trent, said: "Customers in Willenhall deserve a modern water supply that they can rely on. That’s why we’re investing over £1 million to upgrade the water network in this area, which will benefit the local community for generations to come.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding as we get this essential work done."

Planetary Road, between the junctions of Nechells Lane and Manfield Road, became one-way on Monday and will remain that way for three weeks.

Manfield Road will become one-way from May 2 for two weeks, whilst Strawberry Lane will take up the restriction for three weeks from May 16.

Strawberry Lane industrial estate will be one-way from June 6 for three weeks, whilst the Planetary Industrial Estate – outside the EDM Group – will become one-way on June 20 for two weeks.

Planetary Road, at the junction of Manfield Road up towards the fitness centre, will be one-way from July 7 for two weeks – whilst there will also be a one-way system outside the Planetary Industrial Estate, outside of Cooper Coated Coil Ltd, for two weeks from July 18.

It means the roadworks are expected to end on August 1, with access to homes and businesses being maintained at all times.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

