'Filthy, rat-infested' rubbish mountain visible on Google Earth 'making illnesses' worse

The pile of rubbish can be seen from Google Earth

The mountain of rubbish on the Arrow Industrial Estate in Short Heath, Walsall, has grown over the years and can be seen from Google Earth, with items including metal, furniture, children’s toys and general waste being dumped there.

The site has seen several fires over the years and, according to residents living on nearby Haley Street, the smell during the summer when the heat rises makes it unbearable to go outside or open windows.

Other issues identified by residents on the street have included a rising number of rats in their gardens, an increase in respiratory illnesses from people living nearest to the pile, and a risk of environmental issues as the pile is next to the Birmingham Old Main Line canal.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said her own respiratory problems had been exacerbated over time by the rubbish pile and said it had just gotten bigger and bigger over time.

The pile is visible from Haley Street and is covered in all types of rubbish

She said: "I have respiratory problems, which my consultants have said could have been made worse over the last few years.

"We don't know who owns the site and we were never informed that it was going to be a recycling plant, so we saw the mobile units, which were stacked about four high and we complained about that because it was just creating a mess.

"We thought they were moving off the site, but then all this came and it's just got bigger and bigger and the various fires over the years have not helped, particularly the bad one a few years ago as we couldn't open our windows because of the thick smoke."

Express & Star reporter James Vukmirovic holds his breath as he points out the size of the pile

The resident said she and her husband had spoken to councillors in the area and were waiting for someone to take responsibility for the site as she was unhappy to live near such an ugly site.

She said: "We've been told that this was going to be reduced dramatically over time, but all they seem to have done is move bits further down the site and not clear anything.

"I want it cleared as I'm really unhappy about having visitors coming up here and seeing that ugly eyesore. We've lived here for 40 years and it's always been lovely, but that is just an awful site."

Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said the residents had been asking for help for a long time, but with little success.

The mountain of fly-tipping in Short Heath, as seen from Google Earth. PIC: Google Earth

She said: "We've been speaking to councillors and the MP Eddie Hughes to try and get this sorted out, but although they are doing what they can, not a lot is happening.

"We've had to get used to it, but it's just an eyesore that produces really nasty smells in the summer when the sun hits it, produces lots of rats and has given a lot of people respiratory illnesses on this street.

"We want it gone as it's not just ugly and smelly, it's also dangerous as it could lead to pollution in the canal."

The site also backs onto a canal

In February Walsall Council served an enforcement notice on the land owners, requiring them to clear the site by the end of May.

However, the owners have lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate in a bid to get more time to rectify the issue.

Short Heath Councillor Sarah-Jane Cooper said there has been a lot of issues with the owner of the site, who had lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate in a bid to get more time to rectify the issue.

Wildlife also lives in an around the rubbish pile

She said: "What's happened is the owner of the site has lodged an appeal, meaning that they won't be able to clear up the site by the end of May and they want an extension, which could mean as much as six months.

"It's been nearly two years, so we're trying to see what we can do stop them in their appeals as we don't want the residents to live through another six months of this.