Peaky Blinders night proves to be a hit at Walsall bar

In the hat at the front is Harry Constable, in red with him is singer Lisa Morrall, with policeman Marks Herbie, and dancers Emma Bailey and Lauren Lamb from Code Red Entertainment

Fans of the hit BBC show dressed up in their outfits for a special night out on Friday at Gilberts Bar, on Field Street.

The event was fronted by Jason Osbourne, from Wolverhampton, and Adam Boyden – both well known in Peaky Blinders' groups.

The pair have shot to popularity due to them being almost the spitting image of the actors from the show, now in its final season.

The night out saw singer Lisa Morrall perform alongside dancers Emma Bailey and Lauren Lamb from Code Red Entertainment.

Items were raffled off for Ukraine and around 80 attendees were fed a Black Country cuisine of faggots, grey peas and chips.

It was arranged after an event at Bilston Town Hall, set to be held on Saturday, was cancelled – to the dismay of fans of the show.

But the cancellation led to this special night out being planned to give people of Willenhall and surrounding areas a proper night out.

Harry Constable, who backed the event, said £100 was donated to the cause in Ukraine but added the night out caused him to make a loss.