Willenhall school locked down after police raise alarm over 'intruder'

St Thomas More Catholic School in Willenhall. Photo: Google

St Thomas More Catholic School, on Darlaston Lane in Willenhall, took "immediate" action after being alerted to the issue by West Midlands Police.

The issue was "fully and safely resolved" and all of the students were said to be safe and well after the incident, which took place on Friday.

A statement from the school, posted on Facebook, said: "Dear parents/carers, we were made aware by officers of West Midlands Police that an intruder might be onsite.