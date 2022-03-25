Notification Settings

Willenhall school locked down after police raise alarm over 'intruder'

By Thomas Parkes

A secondary school in the Black Country went into "full lockdown" after police were scrambled to reports of an intruder onsite.

St Thomas More Catholic School in Willenhall. Photo: Google
St Thomas More Catholic School in Willenhall. Photo: Google

St Thomas More Catholic School, on Darlaston Lane in Willenhall, took "immediate" action after being alerted to the issue by West Midlands Police.

The issue was "fully and safely resolved" and all of the students were said to be safe and well after the incident, which took place on Friday.

A statement from the school, posted on Facebook, said: "Dear parents/carers, we were made aware by officers of West Midlands Police that an intruder might be onsite.

"We took immediate and effective action in placing school into full lockdown. The matter is now fully and safely restored and all students and staff are safe and well."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

