Appeal to find drink-drive suspect after police officer dragged down road

By James VukmirovicWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has gone out for help locating a man after a incident which saw a police officer dragged down a road with his hand stuck in a window of a car.

James Delaney is wanted on suspicion of attempting to assault a police officer in Willenhall. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police is looking for any information to help find James Delaney following an incident on February 22 on Middle Piece Way in Willenhall.

The 42-year-old was suspected to be drunk behind the wheel of a car when it crashed then, when an off-duty officer tried to detain him, he drove off while the PC's hand was still inside the car window.

The PC was dragged down the road for a short distance, but escaped without injury.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find James Delaney?

"The 42-year-old is wanted on suspicion of attempting to assault one of our officers following a collision in #Walsall.

"We suspect Delaney was drunk behind the wheel of a car that crashed in Middle Piece Way, Willenhall, on 22 Feb.

"One of our officers, who was off duty, tried to detain the driver but he drove off while the PC’s hand was still inside the car window.

"He was dragged along the road for a short distance but thankfully wasn’t injured.

"Think you can help? Message Live Chat quoting 20/242588/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

