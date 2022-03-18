Appeal to find drink-drive suspect after police officer dragged down road

James Delaney is wanted on suspicion of attempting to assault a police officer in Willenhall. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is looking for any information to help find James Delaney following an incident on February 22 on Middle Piece Way in Willenhall.

The 42-year-old was suspected to be drunk behind the wheel of a car when it crashed then, when an off-duty officer tried to detain him, he drove off while the PC's hand was still inside the car window.

The PC was dragged down the road for a short distance, but escaped without injury.

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

