Tipton plasterer wins £40k car and £10k cash off 85p ticket

Sean Hall with Andrew Tristram

Father-of-one Andrew Tristram shelled out just 85p for the BOTB motor competition ticket and is now the proud owner of a brand new green Ford Puma worth almost .

He was at his Willenhall workplace when BOTB presenter Sean Hall turned up to tell him that he was its weekly Midweek Car Competition winner with a prize comprising cash and a car.

Andrew, of Tipton, said: “Don’t mess about. I never thought I’d win, I only play BOTB because it’s fun, not because I thought I had a chance.”

“This has come at the perfect time. My car is ready for an upgrade so we were looking for a new one. I can’t believe it.”

He added that the £10,000 in cash also included in the prize would go towards doing the garden up ready for summer.

The married 28-year-old, who lives with his wife Zoe and their baby daughter, paid 85p for his winning ticket to enter the weekly competition.

The Liverpool Football Club fan is currently the owner of a Vauxhall Corsa and will be swapping to his new Ford Puma which features an i3 Turbo 320 Torque engine.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have won £20,000 in cash, a quad bike and holidays.

The company which is listed on the stock market was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away cars worth more than £47 million in total to date.