Laura and Stephen Harvey

Laura and Stephen Harvey hope the challenge they have set themselves, which coincides with their seventh wedding anniversary, will help raise at least £500 for the mental health charity Shout.

Stephen, a 31-year-old lorry driver, will be behind the wheel of their five-year-old Peugeot during the trip - and their pair are planning to wear fancy dress.

Meanwhile during the long journey, mother-of-two Laura, 32, will be documenting the whole trip on social media.

Laura, a part-time counselling student and crisis volunteer, said: "We plan to set off on Easter Monday at 2.30am and travel to Lands End with myself doing a documentary during the entire journey.

"The footage will be going on TikTok and I will be posting videos on Twitter and Instagram, and will be handing out leaflets anywhere we happen to stop during the trip.

"We hope to reach the north of Edinburgh before we need to stop for a rest and then travel on to John O'Groats and back home.

"The plan is to be back at about midnight on the Tuesday, so that we have time to celebrate our wedding anniversary on April 20.

"Usually we book a place at a spa or a fancy hotel but this year decided to help others by raising funds through the drive.

"I started volunteering with Shout in May two years ago and am currently attending Wolverhampton College and training to be a therapeutic counsellor.

"Although I don't drive, my husband loves to get behind the wheel and we often go on road trips.

"This challenge combines both our passions and our skills.

"It will be an arduous journey, but before becoming a HGV driver Stephen was a van driver doing long-hauls across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and back again in just 24 hours.