Carers group expands rapidly

A Willenhall based group covering the Black Country which started as a small informal affair to support other parents has gone from strength to strength.

The Parent and Carer Support Group covers Walsall, Willenhall and the surrounding areas and was founded in July 2018.

Since then they have expanded to become a constituted voluntary group for parents of children and adults with disabilities, medical conditions and those with additional needs.

Amongst their activities they run support meetings, webinars, zoom catch ups, messenger calls physical support meetings and weekly quizzes.

The group was founded by Alison Fisher of Willenhall, who already worked in fundraising, and four parents.

She said: "At first we met each week and donated a couple of pounds and went for a curry at the end of every school term to celebrate surviving."

But a year later they were increasing fundraising activity, expanding membership to over 50 families of children with autism, ADHD and other disabilities.

They gained a £3,000 grant to support their food parcel initiative at the end of March 2020 and transported items from a fellow community organisation in Darlaston to members who were unable to get to the shops during the lock down or through their children being clinically vulnerable.

Webinars and virtual meetings were held on zoom and after the lock down eased, this was continued as the norm in an attempt to cut down office costs. The group have now run over 100 of them, with an archive available for all members to view.

Amongst donations received there has been £5,000 from West Midlands Police and £3,000 from Heart of England, with the Wolverhampton Voluntary Sector council also contributing.

Alison said: "We used the donations partly to hold big nights in for people, delivered home cinema pack and sensory and activity packs for over 450 children as well as providing parents with self care packs.

"Our membership now represents over 75 disabilities and medical conditions and we are one of the only voluntary organisations providing peer support and online support in the area.

"We work in partnership with Walsall FC to provide pan disability football, the Wolves foundation to provide mental health support and the mindkind project for mental health and well-being."