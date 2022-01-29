Farley's World: New football goals unveiled in memory of much-loved Walsall teenager

The ribbon was officially cut to open Farley's World in memory of 17-year-old Farley Kidner, inset. Aerial photo: PTaerialphotography.

The brilliant turnout saw the ribbon officially cut to open Farley's World on Saturday, funded by a group effort of many locals and businesses and tens of thousands of pounds in donations.

New goalposts and benches were fitted in memory of 17-year-old Farley Kidner, who died in his sleep in April last year from sudden adult death syndrome.

The goals are situated at Coppice Farm Park and Field, in Willenhall, where Farley often used to play football.

Farley Kidner often played at the fields

Part of the funding for the project came from a gofundme page set up by Farley's friend Jacob Ojelay - which stands at more than £14,000.

Jacob said: "I originally set the page up to help with the funeral costs as they are very expensive.

"I asked if it was OK to set it up and it was.

"I didn't expect it to get the amount it did.

"It just goes to show how much Farley meant to everyone, look at how many people have turned up today and how much we raised.

"It is heart-warming to see and gives something for people to come to and remember him by, he deserves to be remembered."

Farley's mother, Leanne East, 41, and stepfather Andy Paddock, 47, gave emotional speeches at the unveiling and were thankful to everyone who turned out.

Mr Paddock said: "I want to thank Jacob for starting the gofundme, we didn't know about it, he just started it.

"Mr Singh who has been there from day one, has been there pushing it.

"The idea came from Leanne, she instantly said that this is what we should do.

"Farley used to play on here, he used to say it was rubbish, so that is what she wanted to do.

"I want to thank businesses who have helped and Farley's football team for raising money."

More than £20,000 came from online collections and fun days organised by football teams, while other Walsall Housing Group donated items worth almost £4,000.

Commercial supporters were ERM, Wolverhampton Artificial Lawns, Cunningham Building Services and Broadhurst Fencing, while Ginger Apple Signs donated the Farley's World signs.

Andy added: "We couldn't have done it without all that, it was a chain of people.

"We just want kids to enjoy this and remember Farley.

"This is what he would want; ust use it, it's here. If there's any problems, knock our door or phone the council and we will put it right.

"We want this to last years and when youngsters ask what is Farley's World, I hope parents tell them who Farley was."

Miss East, Farley's mother, was very emotional on the day. She said: "I just want to thank everyone who is here who has made it possible. You have all done Farley proud and I can't thank you all enough."

The family were also eager to point out the help of Jaki Brunton-Douglas, who manages the Healthy Spaces team at Walsall Council.

Jaki said: "The call came through from Andy and I thought 'We have to make this happen'.

"I can't even begin to imagine what the family have gone through.

"This is such a fantastic thing, for one of his mates to make this happen, it is phenomenal.

"And the amount of people here, I have done a lot of launches of play areas, and this is one of the most impressive for the turn-out and what it means to everybody.

"The support from everyone involved has just been phenomenal."

Councillors Stacie Elson and Oliver Butler were also at the unveiling to show their support.