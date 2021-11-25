Buses diverted after lorry and car crash in Willenhall

The collision took place at the junction of Clarkes Lane and Walsall Road in Willenhall. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision happened at around 6.18pm on Wednesday at the junction of Clarkes Lane and Walsall Road in Willenhall and saw a car involved in a collision with a lorry.

Buses in the area were disrupted as a result, with National Express West Midlands services diverting via Wolverhampton Road West and New Road in both directions.

An ambulance from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the female driver of the car.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene, with the road fully reopened at around 7pm once the vehicles had been moved.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car at the junction of Clarkes Lane and Walsall Road at 6.18pm last night.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car.