Boy hit by car outside Willenhall post office

The boy was hit by a car on High Road. Photo: Google

Onlookers phoned 999 and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The crash happened outside the Post Office in High Road, Lane Head.

The boy did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1:30pm to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian outside the Post Office on High Road in Willenhall.

"We treated one patient, a teenage boy, for minor injuries and he was discharged at the scene.”