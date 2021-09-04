Parents of teen who suffered fractured skull when hit by car back safety petition

Archie Quilter, pictured with mum Helen, was hit by a car in May

Archie Quilter, 13, suffered a fractured skull when he was struck near Pool Hayes Academy, in Castle Drive, on May 12.

His father David is backing a new petition urging action to be quickly after a Walsall Council data concluded that Pool Hayes Lane, in Willenhall, was a "low priority" road based on the latest accident records.

More than 170 people had signed the online petition by Friday afternoon.

Highways chiefs said Pool Hayes Lane, which has a zebra crossing, was currently fifth on the list for a traffic signal pedestrian crossing, and funding was only available for one such borough scheme per year.

Mr Quilter said: "We have been trying without success to get traffic calming installed in Pool Hayes Lane. The children are being let out of the site onto a busy 30mph road. The speeds ought to be reduced to 20mph in my view.

"I have been trying to get the council to listen to me, but it's so far been to no avail.

Archie had to have surgery and 23 stitches on his head

"We started to appeal for action before the summer holiday and now the school will open for the new term next week, but nothing has changed. I get the impression that the council isn't interested. The officers sent me a long email stating that there was no need for measures along the road due there being only one accident.

"Well one accident is one too many. A pelican crossing is needed there.

"We don't want what our son's been through to happen to another child."

The email from Walsall's engineering and transportation unit state that the highest speed recorded close to Castle Drive in March 2021 was 33.2mph.

Pool Hayes Lane. Photo: Google

It further stated: "In the last review undertaken in February 2021 there was one slight injury collision in Pool Hayes Lane in the three-year period 2018-2020. Our database indicates there has subsequently been a serious injury to a school age child in May 2021.

"The collision history on the route remains low, given that approximately 7,000 vehicles a day use the route and the number of collisions which occur on other roads. A request for traffic calming would unfortunately be a low priority at the current time."

"This speed is below the level at which additional speed enforcement can be requested from the police on a 30mph speed limit road," it added.

Short Heath ward representative Councillor Josh Whitehouse has now launched an online petition stating: "We call on the council to consult with local residents on the installation of appropriate traffic calming measures. Speeding is a major issue and there has been many accidents in the area. Quick action is required to ensure public safety."

Mr Quilter added that Archie was still recovering from his injuries.