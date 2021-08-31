Cyclists urged to get on their bike as Ride for Joe returns in memory of 16-year-old from Willenhall

Hugh Porter MBE with Joe's father Steve Guy, of Willenhall, holding a photograph of Joe Guy, who was killed in 2017.

Ride for Joe will return at Wolverhampton's Aldersley Stadium on September 12 in tribute to rising star Joe Guy who died in 2017.

The much-loved cyclist was training to become a professional time trial rider when he was fatally injured in an accident with a van.

Joe Guy

Now the annual event set to return fully after it was held virtually last year due to Covid-19 rules preventing people from gathering.

And among those taking part will be members of Joe's family, with Wolverhampton cycling legend Hugh Porter there to see the riders off from the stadium.

Mr Porter, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, called on people to come down and take part in the bike ride which is in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance.

He said: "The event takes place on September 12 and it's the Ride for Joe. We're raising money for the air ambulance because, sadly, Joe lost his life on May 31, 2017, and he was only 16.

"Due to lockdown, obviously events like the sportive where people could turn up and ride weren't allowed and we're hoping, now the rules have been relaxed, people will come along and support it this year because it's for a really worthy cause.

"We're hoping to raise a lot of money for the Midlands Air Ambulance and also ride in memory of Joe, who would've gone on to be a great cyclist."

The event has been held three times – and once virtually – and is returning for the fifth time this year, with hundreds of cyclists usually turning out to take part.

Mr Porter added it was a "testimony" to how much people thought of Joe by the amount of riders who turned out each year for the event, and added the ride also helped the 16-year-old's mother and father deal with the tragic loss of their son.

It will start at 10am and the rides will consist of two distances – roughly 30 and 50 miles on an undulating course which is well within the capabilities of the majority of riders.

Members of Joe's family will be riding on the day and there will be a staggered mass start from the stadium, with registration taking place at 8.30am. All proceeds raised from the event will go to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.