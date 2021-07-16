The charred remains after a fire at the rear of M.W. Interiors in Willenhall

Fire crews from Bilston, Walsall and Willenhall were called to interior designers M.W. Interiors on John Harper Street in Willenhall at around 2pm on Friday, July 16 after a fire was reported.

The blaze started in a yard and spread to nearby buildings, however no injuries were reported and all accounted for from the factory.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a severe fire at an industrial estate in Willenhall at 2.10pm, with the fire involving commercial products inside the yard.

"Fifteen firefighters dealt with the blaze using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets, with the blaze having spread to adjoining buildings next to the yard.

"Our crews managed to get the fire under control around 2.40pm, with crews remaining at the scene to dampen down, and no injuries were reported at the scene."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:08pm to reports of a fire at John Harper Street, Willenhall.