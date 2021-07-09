Split Sundae for Italian ice cream man and English girlfriend during Euros final

Italian ice cream vendor and Italy fan Alfonso Urso, from Willenhall, looks forward to Sunday's match with son Carmelo. Alfonso's partner Donna supports England through and through]

Alfonso Urso is hoping it will be 'back of the Cornetto' when the Italians take on England at Wembley on Sunday.

But Mr Urso's partner, Donna Wellings, will be cheering on the Three Lions.

The couple, from Willenhall, will be watching it at home along with their children, who are Italian and English.

Mr Urso's father and grandfather are from Sicily, in Italy, while he was born in the Black Country himself.

Up until this point, the Mr Urso, 49, and Miss Wellings, 52, have cheered on each other's team.

However, Miss Wellings says the "gloves will be off" when they gather around the television on Sunday evening.

Mr Urso runs an ice cream business called Alfonso & Son's, serving the areas of Willenhall, Bloxwich and Shortheath.

He said: "She has been supporting Italy and England but now Italy are meeting England, she is all England through and through. Their might be a few words exchanged."