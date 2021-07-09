Split Sundae for Italian ice cream man and English girlfriend during Euros final

By Jamie BrassingtonWillenhallPublished:

It will be a Split Sundae this weekend when an Italian ice cream man and his English girlfriend watch the Euros final.

Italian ice cream vendor and Italy fan Alfonso Urso, from Willenhall, looks forward to Sunday's match with son Carmelo. Alfonso's partner Donna supports England through and through]
Italian ice cream vendor and Italy fan Alfonso Urso, from Willenhall, looks forward to Sunday's match with son Carmelo. Alfonso's partner Donna supports England through and through]

Alfonso Urso is hoping it will be 'back of the Cornetto' when the Italians take on England at Wembley on Sunday.

But Mr Urso's partner, Donna Wellings, will be cheering on the Three Lions.

The couple, from Willenhall, will be watching it at home along with their children, who are Italian and English.

Mr Urso's father and grandfather are from Sicily, in Italy, while he was born in the Black Country himself.

Up until this point, the Mr Urso, 49, and Miss Wellings, 52, have cheered on each other's team.

However, Miss Wellings says the "gloves will be off" when they gather around the television on Sunday evening.

Mr Urso runs an ice cream business called Alfonso & Son's, serving the areas of Willenhall, Bloxwich and Shortheath.

He said: "She has been supporting Italy and England but now Italy are meeting England, she is all England through and through. Their might be a few words exchanged."

Miss Wellings added: "All the matches at the moment, we have both wanted our teams to go through. It will be a bit different come Sunday."

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News