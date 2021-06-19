Delight for diabetic after shedding two stone during lockdown

Michelle Mills from Willenhall has lost two stone during lockdown

Michelle Mills, now aged 38, from Willenhall, is a Type 1 diabetic and feels it is important to get her message across to other people during National Diabetes Week, which runs until June 20, the importance of a good and healthy diet.

The mother of two, who also has two step-children, said: "I used to go to the gym four to five times-a-week and during lockdown started to pile on the weight which rose to 13 stone 2 pounds and 7 ounces.

"I think almost everyone has gained weight but I realised something had to change.

"I joined Slimming World and went to sessions held at St Alban's Vhurch in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, and learned how to weigh my food.

Michelle Mills before her weight loss

"I do love my food so it was easy for me to gain weight but now weighing the food has become second nature and it is so easy.

"You are not standing in the kitchen all day and, of course, I have days off from the diet for birthday celebrations.

"I was diagnosed with diabetes when I was 15 years old and although I know that I will always have to have insulin, the diet and exercise has lowered my doses.

"It is a fact that the more insulin you have, the more fat your body stores.

"i knew I had to do something about my weight and previously I had worked in a warehouse and was constantly on MY feet but earlier this year started an office-bound job and knew there was a danger of gaining weight.

"Now I weigh in at 11 stone 2 pounds and 7 ounces and have dropped two dress sizes and have given away my larger sized clothes.

"I am hoping other people who are diabetic will be able to follow my example.