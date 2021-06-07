Police still searching for mother of newborn baby found in Walsall canal

The scene was cordoned off. Photo: SnapperSK

A passer-by spotted the baby in the water at Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane, in Willenhall, at around 1pm on Thursday, May 20.

Sadly it was confirmed the baby boy, believed to be newborn, had died.

Officers from West Midlands Police said on Monday they are still trying to trace the mother of the baby so they can get her the medical attention she needs.

Speaking after the tragic discovery last month, Detective Inspector Wes Martin, from the force's CID, said they wanted to find the mother to make sure she is OK.

"She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment," he said

On Monday a spokesman for the force added that enquiries are continuing.

Detectives have been examining CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the surrounding area, but so far have been unable to find the mother, despite promises to give her vital medical support.

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 1963 of May 20.