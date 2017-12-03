Willenhall man in fight to clear name over Swiss Cannon Run claim

Adrian Harrold, aged 45, from Willenhall, was jailed along with pals Julian Wilson and David Bentley, after being stopped outside Zurich while taking part in this year’s Cannon Run 3000.

The trio were driving £85,000 Nissan GT-Rs in the notorious week-long road trip from Maidstone to Monaco in July.

Swiss prosecutors say they were speeding in an unauthorised race. They are now said to have offered them a plea deal involving a suspended prison sentence and fines and court costs that run into thousands of pounds.

But today Mr Harrold’s father, Geoffrey, 73, from Short Heath, Willenhall, said his son had refused to accept the deal.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, he said: “Our son and his friend David want to clear their names of these charges. When you consider they have been charged with nothing more than minor motoring offences, the punishment is extremely over-inflated.”

The Zurich attorney general’s office said the men reached speeds of up to 177 kmph (109mph), after ignoring the 120kmph (75mph) speed limit.

Swiss prosecutors said their ‘high-risk driving’ was carried out in heavy Whit Sunday traffic, creating an increased danger of collisions, injuries or deaths and was considered a serious traffic violation.

But Mr Harrold said the three men accepted what they thought were charges of exceeding the speed limit by 18mph for 4.2 seconds; and crossing over a white line for a distance of 5ft, Mr Harrold added.

He claimed the new deal offered would have seen them paying up to £30,000 each. It is understood that Mr Wilson, 40, from the East Midlands, has agreed to accept the offer.

Mr Harrold says his son and Mr Bentley, 49, from Bridgnorth, now expect to answer the charges in a Swiss court early next year.

Meanwile, Mr Harrold, told how his son is undergoing counselling for the ‘mental turmoil’ he has suffered as a result of being imprisoned.

The saga began after Mr Harrold and his friends Julian Wilson, 40, and David Bentley, 49, decided to take part in the Cannon Run 3000, an annual Gumball rally type event which sees car enthusiasts drive from Maidstone to Monaco.

Their trip turned sour when they were arrested by police just outside Zurich on July 4. They were remanded in custody pending an investigation and subsequently jailed.

They were arrested, along with Mr Harrold’s wife, Tina and Mr Wilson’s wife, Andrea, and their cars were seized. The men were held, but their wives were released without charge after five days. Mr Harrold said: “On returning to Britain our son was very regrettably in need of having one-to-one counselling to help overcome the severe trauma and depression that this has caused him. He becomes very emotional at the slightest thing. This has had a terrible impact on him and his family. I hope that with the passage of time he will get better, but for the three of them I know they will never be able to fully forget what they have been subjected to.”

The next court date has been set for December 11 in Zurich.

“If they accept deal – and admit guilt – they do not have to return to the Swiss court,” Mr Harrold said. “But he and his friend David are in the same frame of mind and want to clear themselves.”

Father-of-three Adrian runs Manifestation Designs & Signs in Willenhall.