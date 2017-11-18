Heroic First World War soldiers to be honoured with permanent sculptures in park

Willenhall Memorial Park is undergoing a £50,000 revamp between now and spring.

The works will see the creation of a heritage trail, new borders, a memorial garden and access improvements around the pavilion and bowling green. But catching the eye already is one of six sculptures dedicated to the soldiers who helped construct the park in the 1920s.

This one was carved with a chainsaw by artist Robot Cossey. Another spectacular feature in development is a soldier made out of 2,000 poppies.

Community liaison officer Ray Ebanks, Councillor Carl Creaney, and development officer Alison Bate.

The memorial garden will complement a commemoration day in the pipeline as part of the Heritage Lottery Funded ‘First World War; then and now’ project which aims to research the stories of the servicemen who returned from the war to develop the park.

The money for the revamp has been granted by Cory Environmental to The Friends of Willenhall Memorial Park who have appealed for locals to dig out old photographs, newspaper clippings, documents, letters, keepsakes or even just pass on stories to help them find out the names of the veterans.

A heritage day is being held on Saturday at Willenhall Library to learn more about the project where an expert historian will be on hand to help people trace their family’s past.

Other contributors to the work include artists from Planet Art, horticulturalists Roots to Fruit, and garden designer Darren Rudge Landscapes.

Alan Wood, chair of the Friends group, said: “The funding provided for this project by Cory Environmental Trust Britain is hugely appreciated.

“We have already benefited from the border renovations that Roots to Fruit has created and park users love the work they do with our community, including Willenhall Brownies who have learnt some new gardening skills, and achieved their environmental badge.

“We welcome new volunteers into the Friends of Willenhall Memorial Park group and look forward to seeing the new Memorial Garden develop in the New Year.”

Walsall Council’s clean and green chief, Chris Jones added: “We are delighted to have secured the best of Walsall’s local artists and garden designers to create some very special features in Willenhall Memorial Park.

“The project will support all the First World War activities which are taking place in the next 12 months, with our special commemorative event being planned for summer 2018. The new heritage trail will provide a great activity to support the health and well being of our communities, as the trail of six sculptures will take users on a walking trail around the park.”

There will be other events during part of this commemoration year. The project will be promoted at the Willenhall Town Centre Christmas Event on Saturday December 2 in the Market Place.

The Friends of Willenhall Memorial Park have welcomed the community to take part in their poppy project and asked people to go along to the café in the pavilion on Wednesday mornings, where knitting materials and patterns are available. They will also be creating a ‘National Kitchen’ in the park in 2018 to replicate how community kitchens were set up during the war.