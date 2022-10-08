20-year-old man seriously hurt in Streetly crash

The man was driving a Ford Fiesta when it was struck by a Jaguar XF on Friday night.

The driver of the Jaguar XF allegedly failed to stop for officers prior to the crash in Aldridge Road, West Midlands Police said.

Both men were taken to hospital following the collision, which took place just after 11pm.

A 51-year-old man, who was driving the Jaguar XF, is in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

He will be interviewed by police at a later date.

The force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the incident.

Members of the public who witnessed the crash are being urged to step forward.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, which left a bus stop destroyed.

"We want to thank the members of public who stopped and assisted at the scene.