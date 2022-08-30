Flats plan flan for ‘nightmare’ garages welcomed

Disused garages in Laneside Avenue, Streetly. PIC: Google

Ward councillor Suky Samra said he had been working to get a solution to the problem structures in Laneside Avenue for a number of years and added he was pleased to see a proposal come forward.

Developer Sam Ahmed is looking for permission to demolish the redundant structures and replace them with a block of eight one and two-bedroom flats.

In the application the developer said the garages have not been used for a number of years and were no longer suitable for modern vehicles. He also said they had fallen into disrepair.

Councillor Samra said: “These redundant garages have been a nightmare for the local residents for many years.

“When I was first elected in 2018 I worked with the owners to get the fly-tipping cleared and the site secured.

“Any development other than these dilapidated garages would be an improvement for the area.”

Agents Whitebox Architecture and Design said: “The garages have not been used for cars for many years and are of a size that does not adequately accommodate a modern car.

“They are therefore unusable, and merely provide a magnet for undesirable behaviour.

“The application site is occupied by two, linear garage blocks constructed from brickwork walls and corrugated roof sheets, likely to have been built in the 1970s.

“The proposal seeks to release the site’s development potential and create a new, high quality, residential environment, sitting harmoniously with the existing housing and its context.

“(It) would provide a scheme which enhances the townscape visually, as well as introducing activity and vitality to an unused site and its wider context and quality living accommodation that respects the setting, meets local needs and will be a welcome addition to the housing stock.