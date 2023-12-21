Blaze rips through garage in Walsall

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the scene of the blaze on Wolverhampton Road in the Pelsall area shortly before 4.20pm on on Tuesday.

A crew of nine firefighters worked to extinguish the flames which affected around 80 per cent of a detached garage.

The road, which is a busy route into Wolverhampton, was shut off to traffic while fire crew worked at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was left with West Midlands Police, who assisted with traffic management.

"Crews revisited the scene later that evening to check for hotspots, but none were found."