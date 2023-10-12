Memories of a jovial and funny man who loved his cars

Derek Such was one of the first people to pass the new Ministry of Transport test for heavy vehicle drivers

Derek Such, who died on September 13 aged 84 after a short illness, was one of the first people in the country to pass the new Ministry of Transport tests for heavy vehicle drivers when they took them in August 1969.

The tests were part of an up-to-date scheme being introduced for licensing and testing new lorry drivers and Mr Such, who was a driving instructor for O S Jones in Featherstone, was among three people to get their new licence from the first set of tests.

The success of Mr Such with the tests and his subsequent work helping to train people also led him to successfully train Jean Cox, the first woman to pass the test and become fully licence heavy vehicle driver.

Derek Such was also one of the trainers for Jean Cox, the first woman to pass the heavy vehicle drivers test

His son Lyndon, one of three brothers in Warren and Derrick and a twin to his sister Andrea, said his father enjoyed his work and had a great passion for classic cars.

He said: "He loved his classic cars and always wanted to own one, but never had the chance.

"He didn't even like buying new cars and much preferred older cars as he loved be able to get to work on an engine, something you couldn't do much in a new car.

"He was a very knowledgeable man, very clever and good with his hands, particularly with engines and cars and always had a manual in his hand about cars."

Lyndon also spoke very warmly about his father as a person, saying that even when he was working long hours, he always had time for his children and his wife Christine.

Derek Such passed away on Wednesday, September 13 after a short illness aged 84

He said: "He was an amazing man and nothing was too much trouble for him and while, obviously, he worked hard when we were kids and did long hours and nights, he was always jovial and funny and had a joke to tell.

"He always had a story to tell and he seemed to know everyone where he lived in Pelsall and he and my mum always remained the same and would always help people out.

"If he saw an old lady walking up the street, he'd stop and ask her if she wanted a lift and cars were his big thing, as well as aeroplanes, steam engines, lorries and motorbikes."