From left: Justin Roberts, Louisa Hughes, Arthur Roberts and mayor Councillor Chris Towe

Pelsall Community Centre, on Station Road, Pelsall, has undergone redevelopment works to show its dedication to the arts.

As part of the rebranding, a professional stage will be opened in the community centre, as well as a kitchen, so that visitors can get hot and cold food on location.

Arthur Roberts, vice-chairman of Pelsall Community Centre, said: "Since 1965 this place has been known as Pelsall Community Centre, but we have always had a nice stage here.

"As part of this rebranding we will be able to fully support the arts with the new redeveloped professional stage, and an open kitchen - that is why we are changing our name to Pelsall Community and Arts Centre."

The shift in focus will mean that arts communities will be able to make use of the space available in the community centre, with music, drama and artistic groups asked to get involved.

Mr Roberts continued: "This will also give us the chance to separate ourselves from the similarly named Pelsall Village Centre, which is only down the road and also houses doctors, so hopefully we won't get anyone with fluid samples accidentally on our doorstep anymore.

"This will really help to distinguish us in the community more."

The community centre was also assisted with a generous grant by Asda as part of their community champions scheme, which helps raise vital funds for local initiatives.

Mayor of Walsall Councillor Chris Towe also visited the community centre ahead of its grand re-opening.

The vice president said: "Community centres, I believe, are getting more and more important as the years go on. The initiative for warm spaces is an example of this.

"This is a hub for the community. There are other places that the local people can go to be entertained. But our core goal is and will also be the health of our local community."