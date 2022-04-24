Fundraiser ready to tackle cross-country challenge

Andrew Moult and his team are ready to take on the Trans Pennine Trail Coast to Coast Challenge. Pictured with Andrew are Steve Price, Condessa Parke, Penn Harris and Councillor Richard Worrall

Andrew Moult from Pelsall will be setting out on a four-day, 216 mile bicycle ride from one side of the country to the other to raise funds for SHINE, a charity helping people with Spina Bifida, Hydrocephalus and Anencephaly.

Mr Moult, who is a wheelchair user after suffering from a number of health conditions, will be using a hand cycle to complete the challenge, which will take him and his support team from Southport on the Irish Sea to Hornsea on the North Sea on the Trans Pennine Trail.

He will be joined on the ride by Steve Price from Walsall Bike Project and his partner Penn Harris, with two support drivers travelling alongside, over a route taking them over the Pennines and through hilly parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire from June 6 to June 10.

The 63-year-old said he had chosen to support Spina Bifida charities after seeing his sister Nita suffer with it throughout her life.

He said: "I promised her that I would do a challenge for her after seeing what she has gone through all her life and was put in contact with SHINE.

"They were very helpful and wrote me a letter of authority to collect sponsors and asked me what challenge I was planning to do, although they were very surprised to find out that I wanted to do the Trans Pennine Trail.

"It's s huge challenge for me as I'm disabled and no one has ever done it on a hand cycle, but I've got a great team and great support for this challenge, so 60 miles a day is daunting, but will be worth the effort."

Mr Moult said the training was going very well and while there were some nerves among the group, he said there was more of a feeling of excitement about doing the challenge.

The route will see the riders, support by Councillor Richard Worrall and Condessa Parke, ride from Southport to Stratford, then to Bentley, Elloughton and onto Hornsea on the last day.

Mr Moult said he hoped he could inspire people, particularly disabled people, by helping them to look at cycling as a way of exercising.

He said: "It would be nice to get more people with disabilities back out on their bikes and realise that there is something for everyone.

"Cycling really helped me as I was 24 stone when I started and I'm now 18 and a half stone and it's great when you're out there and meeting people and getting that endorphin rush."