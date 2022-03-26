Notification Settings

Much-loved carnival issues call for entrants and volunteers as it returns for the first time since 2019

By Nathan RowePelsallPublished: Comments

A much-loved carnival has issued a call for entrants and volunteers to come forward as it returns for the first time since 2019.

Five females and one boy will be chosen at the selection event to ride on the main float
This year, Pelsall Carnival will stage a procession, which means carnival royalty is needed.

Young adults, teens and children are urged to audition for the roles by taking part in the carnival's royalty competition on April 24.

Five females and one boy will be chosen at the selection event to ride on the main float in the carnival for the popular summer show which will take place on July 2.

These include a carnival queen and two maids of honour, who must be aged between 15 and 25, a princess aged between 11 and 14 and a rosebud and page boy aged between six and 10.

All the carnival royalty competitions will take place at Pelsall Community Centre, with the queen and maid competitions starting at 1.15pm and all others at 2.45pm.

Entrants for the Princess, Rosebud and Page Boy competitions must be from the area of Pelsall.

Ian Rhydderch, Pelsall Carnival Committee Secretary, said: "We are very proud to say that we will stage a carnival procession once more.

"And for the procession we need carnival royalty, we would love for people to come forward for the competitions."

"We also need help on carnival day on July 2, even if it is just for a few hours."

For information on the competitions and the carnival day itself, people are asked to call Ian 01922 684695.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

