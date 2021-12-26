Family offers £5,000 reward for safe return of French bulldog missing for a month

Milo has been missing since November 22

Milo is a seven-month-old blue and tan, male French Bulldog that has been missing since November 22, and was last seen on Nest Common in Pelsall, Walsall.

His family have searched high and low for him including setting up a 'FindMilo' Facebook page.

The page has more than 7,500 members and has resulted in many leads being found and ruled out.

Lydia Massey, Milo's owner said: "Please be aware that Milo is still a puppy, and therefore is growing continuously.

"If you see a dog you believe to be older than Milo looks in pictures, please send it us anyway as this could be him.

"We are so grateful to all of those who contact us daily.

"Please keep sending us any possible leads.

"We would rather answer the same question multiple times than no one be looking."

Anyone with information is asked to call 07895141589 or 07889888849

As part of the search a van has been fitted with decals featuring information of the search to help spread the word.