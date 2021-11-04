Father Christmas to make a special visit to Walsall festive fair

Arthur Roberts dresses up as Father Christmas

The fair will take place between 9am and 2pm on November 13 and among the many stalls will be festive-themed items on sale.

There will also be bacon sandwiches and refreshments on offer as well as a raffle and tombola to raise vital funds for the centre which was forced to close last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arthur Roberts, aged 73, from Pelsall, who is a committee member and trustee, said: "I am delighted to announce that Father Christmas will be returning.

"We were forced to close last year and officially reopened with a show in July.

"The centre is totally run by volunteers and we get no local government funding.

"Because of the closure we were unable to raise funds, just at a time when we are trying to attract more families to the centre.

"Money raised from the fair will go towards building maintenance and improvements to help us attract more user groups.

"At the moment we cater for everything from Baby Sensory to ballroom dancing, craft activities, a Knit and Natter group as well as a friendship cafe.

"We also have two choirs and they will be performing on the day.

"Members of a children's dance class will also be staging demonstrations and Santa will be back in his grotto."

Admission to the fair will cost £1 and people will be automatically entered into a lucky draw with prizes donated by many local businesses.