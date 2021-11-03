Station Road, Vicarage Road, Victoria Road and Coronation Road in Pelsall. Photo: Google

Roads including Station Road, Vicarage Road, Victoria Road and Coronation Road have been closed since early this morning due to a "police-led incident".

Emergency services were called to the junction of Station Road and Victoria Road shortly after 6am where they found a patient in a "critical condition".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 6:06am to an incident at the junction of Station Road and Victoria Road in Pelsall. We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma car with two doctors and a critical care paramedic onboard.

"On arrival, crews found a patient in a critical condition. They carried out advanced trauma care at the scene and continued with treatment en-route to hospital.”

West Midlands Roads Twitter account posted shortly before 7am, warning people of the disruption.

"Road closures in #Pelsall due to a police-led incident, impacting on Station Road, Vicarage Road, Victoria Road, Coronation Road. Avoid the area if possible," the tweet said.

Soon after 8.30am the Transport for West Midlands-affiliated account tweeted: "Road closures remain in place #Pelsall. Very heavy traffic on surrounding routes through Pelsall Common."

On Facebook, residents have also been warning each other about the road closures.

In the Common People Pelsall group, one said Pelsall Bridge on Vicarage Road was blocked and blue lights were in attendance.