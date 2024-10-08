Weapons seized and cannabis factory discovered at Darlaston house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The officers were called to reports of a firearm being carried by the passengers of two cars on Sunday, with both cars attempting to make off when approached.

The first car was found nearby, having broken down, while the second car was found on Lowe Avenue, with two men arrested and a knife recovered.

Officers further inspected the property and discovered the property contained a cannabis factory, while an imitation handgun was also discovered and a man and woman inside were arrested on suspicion of firearms possession and cultivation of cannabis.

The man and woman have since been released on bail while enquiries continue and officers have been working at the site to make it secure and dispose of the cannabis.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers in Darlaston have closed a suspected cannabis farm and recovered a pair of weapons.

"We were called to a report of a firearm being carried by the passengers of two cars on Sunday (6 October).

"When officers arrived, the cars made off, but one was found a short distance away having broken down.

"The second car was found outside an address in Lowe Avenue, where two men were arrested and a knife recovered.

"Upon closer inspection, an imitation handgun was found at the address, which also turned out to contain a cannabis factory.

"A man and a woman were found inside and arrested on suspicion of firearms possession and cultivation of cannabis.

An imitation handgun was found at the address, which also turned out to contain a cannabis factory. Photo: West Midlands Police

"They have now been bailed while our enquiries continue.

"Officers remained at the scene throughout yesterday evening making the site secure and safe as well as disposing of the cannabis.

"Cannabis farms represent a serious safety risk to the neighbourhoods they are in.

"They often use dangerously-bypassed electrics to provide enough power for the cultivation, which can cause catastrophic fires.

"We carry out regular warrants and disruption operations against cannabis farms, but we often rely on the public to tell us where this activity is happening.

"This helps us build a clear picture of where and when to take action.

"If you think there could be a cannabis farm where you live, let us know by calling 101 or using Live Chat.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."