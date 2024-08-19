Darlaston boxer Ben Whittaker becomes face of global sports giant Adidas

Currently unbeaten and tipped for a world title, Ben's exciting style has made him one of the most exciting boxers in the world with his antics in the ring often going viral amassing millions of views.

When not in the ring, the 27-year-old is also a budding rapper releasing music under the name Benzo and has more than three million followers on social media.

Announcing Ben as the face of its Originals range, Adidas said: "Repping the Adidas Originals Campus 00s is British boxer Ben Whittaker.

"Born in Darlaston and raised in the West Midlands, Ben Whittaker is on a one-way route to the very top.​ An Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo in 2021, his disappointment at not winning gold says all you need to know about his mentality and drive to succeed.​

"Since turning pro in 2022, he’s yet to be beaten, with eight wins and no losses, including five knockouts. ​ Remember the name, he’ll be selling out arenas soon enough.​"

In a video released by Adidas, Ben said: "You can't buy style, it is something you are born with. In every part of life there is always opinions, there is always going to be people who say things about you. But I use that as fuel, to push myself harder, to make myself shine.

"There are two sides to me, Ben and Benzo, and I know when to flick that switch."

The advertising campaign began last week with Ben's face adorning hundreds of billboard posters and adverts across the country.

Light heavyweight Whittaker is currently awaiting to have his next bout confirmed, he last won a grudge match in Selhurst Park, London, in June against Ezra Arenyeka.

Ben's Adidas advert

His exploits in the Tokyo Olympics made him one of the stories of the games with his entertaining post-fight interviews when he declared he wanted to be Mayor of Wolverhampton if he won gold.

Initially, disgusted with his silver medal, Ben finally came round to accepting his achievement and did get to be Mayor for the day.

He also has spoken to schoolchildren across the Black Country about his struggles with ADHD as a child.