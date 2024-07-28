Darlaston man gets lengthy jail term for historical sex abuse offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Whitehouse of All Saints Road, Darlaston was subject to an allegation of child sexual abuse in 2008.

Since 2019, thanks to the first victim's courage, this prompted another four survivors of sexual abuse to come forward.

After statements were taken from the five victims, investigators found that Whitehouse, 56, was accused of nine offences including attempted rape and sexual assaults on children under 13.

He was arrested in February 2019, and following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was found guilty on May 24 this year.

Paul Whitehouse

On July 22, Whitehouse was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for offences including gross indecency with a girl under 14, indecent assault on a girl under 14, and attempted rape of a female under 16.

DC Mike Smith, from the public protection unit at West Midlands Police, said: "This case highlights the importance of reporting sexual abuse regardless if the crimes are non-recent.

"If you are a survivor of sexual abuse then please report it. We have a team of specialist officers to help you and to guide you through the legal process.

"We also work with a range of support groups that can offer advice.

"These five victims bravely came forward to speak with officers and I hope that it will encourage other sexual abuse survivors to do the same."

Survivors of sexual offences are protected by law and have life-long anonymity.

To speak to the public protection unit, call 101 or contact RSVP (Rape & Sexual Violence Project) on 0121 643 4136.