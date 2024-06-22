Parents delight as community where pupils were struck by car near Walsall getting new zebra crossing

The move follows a collision where two schoolgirls were treated in hospital after being knocked down outside Old Church CE Primary School in Darlaston last September.

Now Walsall Council has confirmed that the crossing will be installed in nearby busy Willenhall Street during the school summer holiday and that a recruitment drive is underway to find a designated crossing patrol supervisor to assist pupils.

Worried parents temporarily set up their own crossing patrols and raised petitions attracting more than 600 signatures calling for more road safety measures along the 20mph street due to some motorists ignoring the warning signs on the commuter route between Darlaston and Willenhall.

Campaigner Natasha Mason was among a group of four mums with children at Old Church in School Street who took to controlling traffic near the school in the aftermath.

"We have been made aware there is a zebra crossing is being put into place during summer term after everyone pulled together to make a plea through different resources for a safety crossing. I for one am so grateful my child will be able to cross that little bit safer now.

"As a parent all you want is to be able to take your child to school as safe as possible. A lot of drivers will stop to let us cross.

"At Old Church we haven’t had a permanent lollipop person for some time, so parents are having to cross their children over a very busy road which is a 20mph zone, however, not all drivers stick to the limit or pay much attention to children crossing," Ms Mason explains.

Walsall Council states: "We can confirm that a zebra crossing is proposed for Willenhall Street and will be introduced in the school summer holidays."

"We continue to recruit school crossing patrol wardens including one for Willenhall Street and is committed to filling the vacancy to improve safety for children crossing.”

Emergency services were called to School Street after an overtaking car struck the two pupils resulting in them being taken to hospital on September 29. They have since made a full recovery from their injuries.