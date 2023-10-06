Pictured left, Catherine Smith , Natasha Stevens and Natasha Mason

The call for "urgent" action comes after two children were knocked down by a car outside Old Church Primary School in Darlaston last Friday.

The petition, which has so far gathered 616 signatures of its 1,000 signature goal, was started by a concerned parent, Kelly Astley, who said Willenhall Street, where the girls were knocked down, "lacks proper infrastructure to ensure the safety of pedestrians".

On the petition website change.org, Ms Astley wrote: "As a concerned parent at Old Church Primary School in Darlaston, I am deeply worried about the safety of our children when crossing Willenhall Street on the way to and from school each day.

"So it is with great urgency that I call upon the local authorities to take immediate action by installing a crossing and improving signage on this busy road."

The petition has gathered more than 600 signatures in five days, with many parents taking to the comments section to share their concerns.

Leanne Cooper said: "There needs to be a designated crossing to make it safer for children attending the school.

"The car park and road is always a free-for-all all, with drivers showing no consideration for others, and pedestrians not always paying attention to what they are doing. A designated crossing would make it safer and easier for everyone."

Another concerned parent, Bethan Benton, said: "Our children's safety should be paramount. This is my local area and I know of the children who attend this school.

"It is absolutely awful what happened last week and I would hate to think of another family going through that."

Alice Falconer, another parent, said: "My son has started at Old Church this September. We walk to school and see so many parents with their kids crossing in between motorists.

"The road is so busy with cars, vans and buses. I also have a pushchair with a 4-month-old. I have to push her while also trying to help my little one cross safely, the road has a four-way junction off the island."