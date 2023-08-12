Councillor says extension demolitions sends strong message

The scaffolding has gone up on the extension ahead of demolition

Darlaston South Councillor Paul Bott has said the demolition work on the house on Lowe Avenue in Darlaston should tell anyone planning on building without permission in Walsall that the council will enforce changes including demolition orders on them.

The enforced demolition of the extension work brings to an end a four-year saga which saw the extension built alongside a three-bedroom house without planning permission and which had led to residents complaining of noise and other issues from the building work.

Councillor Bott said he had pursued the case through the planning process for about three years and said that after Walsall Council had taken the case to court, the order had finally been granted for the extension to be demolished.

He said: "It all started with the building work starting without planning permission for an extension for a three-bedroom former council house and the residents were up in arms about it as if the owner had got planning permission, it wouldn't have been a problem, but they didn't.

"I've pursued this for three years and, eventually, the council have taken this enforcement case to court and we have been told that the demolition must take place and there's scaffolding up in place now.

"What it does is give a clear message to anyone who builds without planning permission that the council will come in and enforce on you and this will ensure it goes back to being a house that fits within the character of the area.