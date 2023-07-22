Edna and Bill Salt, from Bentley, Walsall, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Edna and Bill Salt, 89 and 91, of Edinburgh Avenue, Walsall, have celebrated a whopping 70 years of marriage together in a poignant gathering attended by friends and families.

The loving couple first met by chance in 1951 when Bill spied Edna from across the street and sent his friend to ask if she would write to him while he was away in the army.

Two years later the couple were happily married on the 25th of July, 1953 the couple were happily married in St Laurence's Church, Darlaston.

Edna and Bill Salt, from Bentley, Walsall, pictured on their wedding day in 1953.

Edna said: "We first met when I was 17 and I think Bill was 19, It was really funny. He was in the army at the time, I was standing over the street from him and he sent his friend to ask me if I would write to him.

"Our first date was on bonfire night when went to watch a movie. We got married in St Laurence's Church in Darlaston, the church is still there, it was fantastic. It has been a fantastic time honestly."

70 years is incredibly impressive.

The couple moved in with Bill's mom on Willenhall Street, Darlaston, where they spent six years saving up for their forever home in Edinburgh Avenue.

Edna continued: "It has been a fantastic life, it really has. Whatever we do we do it together, we are best friends. That is the key I think, working together and being friends.

"We have 18 people coming for the part, it was supposed to be in the garden but it looks like rain so will sit inside and have a good time."

Toasting their successful marriage.

The couple went on to have two children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs Salt shared her key to lifelong marriage, she said: "It really is just being together, no matter what we do we do it together, if Bill can't do something I will do it, if I can't do something Bill will do it.