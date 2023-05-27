Man denies twice robbing Walsall pensioner

By Deborah HardimanDarlastonPublished:

A man has pleaded not guilty to carrying out a series of robberies against an elderly woman in Walsall.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kamran Mahmood, 21, of Darlaston, is accused of stealing money and a phone from the pensioner during separate incidents on February 28 and March 1.

He is also accused of attempted robbery of the same alleged victim on March 2.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday the defendant, of Rough Hay Road, Rough Hay, Darlaston, pleaded not guilt to two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Mr Recorder Anthony Warner adjourned the case until August when the trial will be held. He remanded Mahmood into custody until then.

Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News