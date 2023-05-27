Man denies twice robbing Walsall pensioner

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kamran Mahmood, 21, of Darlaston, is accused of stealing money and a phone from the pensioner during separate incidents on February 28 and March 1.

He is also accused of attempted robbery of the same alleged victim on March 2.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday the defendant, of Rough Hay Road, Rough Hay, Darlaston, pleaded not guilt to two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.