Man denies twice robbing Walsall pensioner

Kamran Mahmood, 21, of Darlaston, is accused of stealing money and a phone from the pensioner during separate incidents on February 28 and March 1.
He is also accused of attempted robbery of the same alleged victim on March 2.
At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday the defendant, of Rough Hay Road, Rough Hay, Darlaston, pleaded not guilt to two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Mr Recorder Anthony Warner adjourned the case until August when the trial will be held. He remanded Mahmood into custody until then.