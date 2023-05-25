Police officer assaulted during arrest of suspected raider in Darlaston

The arrest and subsequent assault took place on King Edward Street in Darlaston. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to King Edward Street on the evening on May 18 after reports of the break-in at a house on the street.

They discovered a man at the scene and made an arrest for aggravated burglary and the attempted theft of a motor car.

However, it was reported that an officer was also assaulted.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We have charged a man with assaulting a police officer, aggravated burglary and attempted theft of a motor car from a home in Darlaston.

“Aaron Humpage, aged 31, of no fixed abode, faces three charges which includes aggravated burglary, the attempt theft of a motor car and common assault on an emergency worker.

"He was remanded into custody and appeared on Saturday, at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court for a first hearing.

"His case was sent straight to Wolverhampton Crown Court and he was remanded in custody to appear at the court on June 19.