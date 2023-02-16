Calls for urgent redevelopment of disused Darlaston football pitch following latest arson attack at grounds

There has been another arson attack at the former ground of Darlaston Town FC

City Ground – the former home of Darlaston Town Football Club, which has not been occupied since the club relocated to Bentley a decade ago, has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour

Residents led a campaign for a new purpose to be found for the ground, off the junction of Slater Street and Waverley Road, which has become rundown and the spectator stand the subject of a number of fires and vandalism.

Darlaston South Councillor Paul Bott said the grounds had been hit by another arson attack on Friday night.

He said: "It must have been rubbish set alight. People throw it over the fence. The rubbish on the ground and the state of the site is unbelievable.

"It's all overgrown, the pitch itself.

"There's been a number of fires there. The people of Darlaston deserve better than this tip."

There has been another arson attack at the former ground of Darlaston Town FC

Last year, plans emerged to transform the site into a woodland oasis.

Councillor Bott said talks with Walsall Council leader Mike Bird and officers had paid off and the borough was working with Forest of Mercia teams to organise a sapling programme for the site.

He is now calling for the site to be redeveloped as soon as possible.

"We need to see movement on this site," Councillor Bott added.

"It's so unfair on the residents."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "At 6.45pm on Friday, we were made aware of a fire in a steel storage container at a football pitch on Rectory Avenue, Darlaston.

"The container, used as a shower and changing rooms, was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, and had spread to two other containers close by.

"Four fire engines, and a specialist tech rescue unit crewed by around 21 firefighters attended from stations including Bilston, Walsall and Wednesbury.

"A search of the site confirmed no one was inside and firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and main jet.

"It's thought the fire was started deliberately."

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: “Plans for this site are subject to further investigations, but Walsall Council is aware of the issues raised and wants to reassure residents that the development of the site is still very much on the table.

"Councillors for the area are being kept up to date with proposals for the site.”

Darlaston Town (1874) played at the ground from the late 1890s.

When it moved Walsall Council took over ownership of City Ground and boarded up the gate.