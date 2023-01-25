Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolchildren treated to a day out to appear on CBBC's Blue Peter

By Mark DrewDarlastonPublished:

Schoolchildren enjoyed a taste of the spotlight when they appeared live on Blue Peter.

Youngsters from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in the BBC Blue Peter studio
Youngsters from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in the BBC Blue Peter studio

Youngsters from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Darlaston took a trip up the M6 to the BBC studios in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The year five class formed the audience to watch the show, were pictured with the presenters and left proudly wearing their Blue Peter badge.

Deputy headteacher Nicky Hannett said: "The episode celebrated Lunar New Year and the children got to watch a live Chinese martial arts performance in the studio.

"They were fascinated by the experience of seeing how a live television broadcast is put together.

"They loved meeting the Blue Peter presenters Richie, Mwaksy, Joel and especially Henry the dog."

Ms Hannett said the day out had been a real treat, but an educational experience as well.

She added: "At St. Joseph's the personal development of our pupils is a high priority; to watch them grow in confidence through opportunities like this is an absolute joy.

"We were also very proud of the children's excellent behaviour throughout the experience."

Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Education
Entertainment
Mark Drew

By Mark Drew

@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News