Schoolchildren treated to a day out to appear on CBBC's Blue Peter

Youngsters from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in the BBC Blue Peter studio

Youngsters from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Darlaston took a trip up the M6 to the BBC studios in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The year five class formed the audience to watch the show, were pictured with the presenters and left proudly wearing their Blue Peter badge.

Deputy headteacher Nicky Hannett said: "The episode celebrated Lunar New Year and the children got to watch a live Chinese martial arts performance in the studio.

"They were fascinated by the experience of seeing how a live television broadcast is put together.

"They loved meeting the Blue Peter presenters Richie, Mwaksy, Joel and especially Henry the dog."

Ms Hannett said the day out had been a real treat, but an educational experience as well.

She added: "At St. Joseph's the personal development of our pupils is a high priority; to watch them grow in confidence through opportunities like this is an absolute joy.